Pres. Duterte’s office congratulates Ressa on Nobel Prize win

President Rodrigo Duterte’s office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for being awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in an online conference that the Palace is elated for Ressa’s feat of being the first Filipino to win Nobel, dubbed as one of the highest accolades for intellectuals and scientists.

Ressa, shared the Prize with fellow journalist Dmitry Muratov from Russia, who exposed corruption and misrule in his home country.

The two were awarded the top accolades on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway.

“They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” said the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

“Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time,” she added.