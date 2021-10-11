Latest News

Pres. Duterte’s office congratulates Ressa on Nobel Prize win

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

President Rodrigo Duterte’s office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for being awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in an online conference that the Palace is elated for Ressa’s feat of being the first Filipino to win Nobel, dubbed as one of the highest accolades for intellectuals and scientists.

Ressa, shared the Prize with fellow journalist Dmitry Muratov from Russia, who exposed corruption and misrule in his home country.

The two were awarded the top accolades on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway.

“They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” said the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

“Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time,” she added.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Temperatures in UAE to expected get cooler starting October 15

2 hours ago

Malacanang congratulates Maria Ressa on Nobel Peace Prize award

3 hours ago

PH records lowest birth rate in over 30 years

4 hours ago

Key Expo 2020 events during upcoming three-day holiday from October 21

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button