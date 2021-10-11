Malacanang congratulates Maria Ressa on Nobel Peace Prize award

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque conveyed the message of President Rodrigo Duterte congratulating journalist and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa for her Nobel Peace Prize Award.

Ressa is the first Filipino to receive the prestigious honor and also the first woman to receive the Nobel Prize this year.

Roque said that the award is a victory for a Filipina and they are very happy about that.

“It’s a victory for a Filipina, and we’re very happy for that kasi wala naman pong utak talangka dito sa Malacañang,” he said.

Roque also refutes claims that the award is a slap into the Duterte administration which was accused by Ressa of suppressing freedom of the press.

“It is not a slap on the government, it was made by private individuals in Norway. We respect their decision, but as I said, the criminal liability of Maria Ressa remains pending in our courts. A journalist who claims that there’s a chilling effect should not be a journalist,” Roque said.

Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were named 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureates for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.

“Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda,” the Nobel committee said.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee is convinced that freedom of expression and freedom of information help to ensure an informed public. These rights are crucial prerequisites for democracy and protect against war and conflict,” it added. (TDT)