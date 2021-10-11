‘Gintong Ibtisama’: PH Embassy in UAE launches photography competition in search for Filipinos’ smiling faces

In solidarity with the UAE’s Year of the Fiftieth, the Philippine Embassy in UAE has officially launched a photography competition that highlights the smile of Filipinos.

The ongoing ‘Gintong Ibtisama‘ (Arabic word which means ‘Smile’) photography competition calls on Filipino photographers residing in UAE, whether amateur or professional, to submit entries for the competition.

Photographers are tasked to take one face per submitted photo and must indicate the specific emirate in the UAE where the photo was taken. The photo should be colored, close-up photos of smiling faces of Filipinos of any age.

There is no limit to the number of entries that a photographer can submit for the competition.

Those who wish to submit their entries can send them through: [email protected]

The deadline for submissions is this coming November 15, 2021. 50 best photos of smiling Filipinos deemed as finalists will be displayed at World Expo 2020. Major prizes await top three entries.

Photo specifications as follows:

12.1 Sensor Resolution

4000 x 3000 Typical Image Resolution

20 x 15 inch Maximum Print Size

The ‘Gintong Ibtisama‘ photography competition is in cooperation with the Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPac).