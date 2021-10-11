Latest News

Bato told to run for president 2 hours before end of COC filing

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa said that he was only informed that he will run for president, two hours before the end of the filing of the certificate of candidacy or COC last Friday.

“Cusi called me at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday telling me to go to Sofitel to file a COC,” Dela Rosa said in an online media conference on Monday, October 11.

Dela Rosa said that Cusi told him that they could no longer find anyone who can lead the party.

The senator said that he is open to step down and give way to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte should she change her mind.

“If she accepts the offer to be PDP-Laban’s standard-bearer, then by all means, I will withdraw my COC,” Dela Rosa said.

President Rodrigo Duterte believes that Dela Rosa has a good shot in winning the presidency.

“He might still make it. With so many candidates filing certificates of candidacy, he might… you know?” he said.

“You can never tell the destiny of man. It would be good to have a military man as president of this republic,” the president added.

The president also added that Sara is no longer joining the presidential race.

