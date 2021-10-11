Al Ain Zoo to release new-born endangered giraffes

The Al Ain Zoo in UAE will release newborn endangered species of Rothschild’s giraffes into the world’s largest man-made safari named after the zoo itself.

These giraffes will live alongside the existing group of 12 individuals in the largest man-made safari in the world as part of wildlife conservation programmes and strategies to breed and increase the numbers of Rothschild’s giraffes.

RELATED STORY: Al Ain Zoo reopens to public for day visits this October 2021

The sub-species have been added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of endangered species, Al Ain Zoo said.

The newborn giraffes receive help in learning to feed independently through animal care specialists.

In the Safari area, the visitors can feed them and enjoy close interactions. (AW)