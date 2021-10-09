War of words intensifies between Manila Mayor Moreno and VP Robredo as latter joins presidential race

The war of words between Manila Mayor, Isko Moreno, and Vice President Leni Robredo has intensified after the latter decided to join the presidential race.

Isko lashed out at Robredo for basing her decision to run for president to stop former senator Ferdinand Marcos — son of the late dictator and former president Ferdinand Marcos — to rise to power in the 2022 presidential race.

Moreno said Robredo should have rather run because of the poverty of Filipinos and not due to any quarrel or spat between political families.

“Yan lang ba ang dahilan kung bakit siya tatakbo? Paano naman kaming mga Pilipino, wala kaming trabaho? Maraming Pilipino, nagdidildil ng asin, maraming Pilipino, hindi malaman ano ang naghihintay sa kanya sa kinabukasan. Marcos na naman?” Moreno asked.

“Bakit kailangan uminog ang mundo namin ngayon sa away ng Marcos at Aquino? Sa away ng anak ni Marcos, at mga anak at kasama ng yellowtards?” he added.

Moreno’s reaction came in response to Robredo’s admission that the Mayor’s statements were the reason for her to join elections. Moreno was seen to support Marcoses as he said that the repeat of history would be possible if the younger Marcos wins in 2022.

Robredo said that she would stop the Marcoses from returning to Malacañang.