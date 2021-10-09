Tugade not running for senator

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade confirms that he is not running for senator in the 2022 elections.

“I decided not to file my certificate of candidacy (COC) for multiple reasons,” Tugade said in a statement.

Tugade said that he is keen to finish infrastructure projects that are not part of election propaganda.

“One of which is by not filing my COC, I can emphasize that the efforts of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in finishing projects are not, in any way, in aid of election. It is just in doing and completing what we sincerely and honestly think is good for the country, the people, and the sambayanan,” he said.

Tugade was among the pick of PDP-Laban to run for senator. The transportation chief hinted of running as well in the past.

Tugade was recently involved in a massive data leak of some 11.9 million documents reported by the ICIJ media consortium, which found that several government officials around the world have used offshore firms to cloak their wealth.

Tugade called the so-called ‘Pandora Papers’ misleading. (TDT)