Singaporean stall owner jailed after his maid’s fingers get chopped off in a meat grinder

A Singaporean stall owner has been sentenced to two weeks’ jail and fined $19,000 for his failure to ensure workplace safety that resulted in his maid losing four fingers in a meat grinder accident.

The domestic helper who was asked to double up as a kitchen assistant lost four fingers while using an electric meat grinder.

The stall operator Lim Sheng Song was sentenced after the incident as he pleaded guilty to offenses including two charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and one under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Myanmar national Su Su Mar was employed who stayed with Lim Sheng Song and his wife, Madam Koh Siew Imm, 59, from late 2017 was told by the couple to also do household chores besides preparations for her husband’s food stall business.

The maid was paid $600 a month and did not receive extra pay for such work that ran from 2:00 am to 7:00 pm almost daily.

On Jan 31, 2019, Mar was working in the kitchen of the couple’s Loyang home when she lost her fingers as she tried to remove a knife from the grinder.

The convict had separately employed another domestic helper and the Filipina also unlawfully who doubled up as a kitchen helper from 2015 to 2018. The woman received $800 a month and did not get any extra pay for work at food stall business. (AW)