Saudi Arabia assures Philippines protection of domestic workers

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has assured the Philippine government that the steps would be taken to protect the domestic workers in the wake of several cases of abuse that have come to the fore in the country.

The KSA has also said that it was taking measures to further provide protection for foreign domestic workers. These assurances were conveyed by Deputy Minister Sattam Alharbi of the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) during the fourth meeting of the KSA Labor Forum hosted by the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month on September 27.

RELATED STORY: DOLE: 2 more OFWs allegedly abused by retired Saudi general released

Alharbi, who is a principal author of the Labor Reform Initiative (LRI), said the MHRSD is taking measures to offer further protection to domestic workers and updating regulations to protect their rights.

The need to improve digital literacy among migrant workers of different skill levels was stressed.

READ ON: PH gov’t urges Saudi Arabia to review sponsorship system for HSWs

Earlier in May this year, the Philippines suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia after it received reports that their employers and recruiters were making them pay for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) testing, quarantine, and insurance upon arrival in the kingdom.

In 2019 Saudi Arabia remained the most preferred destination of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and hosted one out of five Filipinos who undertook jobs abroad during that year. Over a million Filipinos work in Saudi Arabia, many in construction works and as domestic helpers or nurses. (AW)