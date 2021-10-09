LOOK: Nadine Lustre supports Leni Robredo

Actress Nadine Lustre or sometimes dubbed by her followers as ‘President Nadine’ already made a choice for president in 2022.

Lustre trended on Twitter on Friday after the actress shared videos of Robredo’s announcement that she is running for the 2022 elections.

She also shared graphics saying ‘vote better’ and ‘Halalan 2022’ using Robredo’s pink color.

Some celebrities also showed their support for Robredo’s presidential bid.

Bianca Gonzales shared that the announcement made her cry but these are tears of hope.

Sugarfree singer called her ‘Madam Leni’.

“Lalaban ako, Lalaban tayo. Ihahain ko ang sariki ko para sa pagkapangulo sa 2022,” Robredo said.

Robredo was undecided until the last week of the filing of certificates of candidacy or COCs.

She has repeatedly stressed the neeed for unity among opposition members if they want to beat the administration’s pick.

So far the series of unity talks among presidential aspirants led to nothing as each of them announced and filed their own COCs.

Among them were Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Ping Lacson and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Last week, Robredo was nominated by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan to run for president.

This will also be the second time Robredo and former Senator Bongbong Marcos will face each other in the general elections.

Marcos has also declared his presidential bid after being defeated by Robredo in the vice presidential race.