LOOK: Abu Dhabi updates ‘green list’ with 84 countries

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have ended the quarantine restrictions for those traveling to the emirate from 84 countries.

This was announced as part of the updated green list of countries, regions, and territories from which travel to Abu Dhabi will be permitted directly without the need to undergo quarantine procedures.

The decision came into effect from today and the countries, regions, and territories included within the “Green List” will be regularly updated.

The inclusion in the list will be based on strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to undergo quarantine and repeat the tests on the 6-th and 12-th day.

The people arriving from other destinations must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on 11-th day.

Below is the full list of ‘green’ countries, regions and territories that you can travel from if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi, as of October 8:

• Albania

• Armenia

• Australia

• Austria

• Azerbaijan

• Bahrain

• Belarus

• Belgium

• Belize

• Bhutan

• Bolivia

• Bosnia and Herzegovina

• Brazil

• Brunei

• Bulgaria

• Burma

• Burundi

• Canada

• Chile

• China

• Colombia

• Comoros

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Ecuador

• Estonia

• Finland

• France

• Georgia

• Germany

• Greece

• Hong Kong (SAR)

• Hungary

• Iceland

• Indonesia

• Israel

• Italy

• Japan

• Jordan

• Kazakhstan

• Kuwait

• Kyrgyzstan

• Liechtenstein

• Luxembourg

• Maldives

• Malta

• Mauritius

• Moldova

• Monaco

• Montenegro

• Morocco

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Norway

• Oman

• Poland

• Portugal

• Qatar

• Republic of Ireland

• Russia

• San Marino

• Saudi Arabia

• Serbia

• Seychelles

• Singapore

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Taiwan, Province of China

• Tajikistan

• Thailand

• Tunisia

• Turkmenistan

• Ukraine

• United Kingdom

• United States of America

• Uzbekistan