JOB UPDATES: UAE airline to hire 500 customer service agents at AED 5,000 monthly salary

A leading UAE airline is looking to employ some 500 customer service agents in Dubai at a monthly salary of AED 5,000.

The recruitments would be made through walk-in interviews in Dubai. And the candidates are required to possess over two-years of experience in the customer service industry, a high school certificate and exhibit fluency in written and spoken English as well as basic knowledge of Microsoft office, excellent sales skills, professional telephone etiquette and effective communication skills. For the job spoken Arabic language skills would be an advantage.

The walk-in interviews will be hosted by Adecco at Holiday Inn, Bur Dubai, on Monday, October 11, from 9 am to 5 pm.

The candidates appearing for the interviews have been asked to carry a copy of their resume, a passport size photo and a full-size photo.

The selected candidates can earn nearly AED 5,000 monthly salary and will be also provided transport. The candidates have been advised to follow the health and safety regulations during walk-in interviews and wear facemasks and maintain social distance at the venue.

On the job, the candidates are required to proactively check information of customers, suggest new ideas of revenue generation, ensure the highest standard of customer service as well as stay updated about the company newsletters and guidelines. (AW)