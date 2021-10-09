First Israel pavilion on Arab soil opens at Expo 2020 Dubai

Israel has for the first time opened a pavilion on Arab soil by setting up a one at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Several high-profile Emiratis as well Israeli officials attended the opening and the inauguration was hosted by Israel’s Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov and Elazar Cohen, Commissioner General of the Israel Pavilion.

UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul, Najeeb Mohammed Alali, Executive Director of the Commissioner-General Office, Expo 2020 and Eli Cohen, Corporate secretary general, KKL-JNF also spoke at the ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Minister Razvozov said, “Many things are happening here for the first time. For the first time in history, the Expo fair is being held in an Arab country. It is also the first time there is an Israeli pavilion in a major fair on Arab soil. It is one of the most sound and robust steps towards cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel in history.”

Israel’s National Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is seen as a bid to promote peace in the Middle East and to “bring prosperity, security, and stability to all.”

The opening of the pavilion began with a traditional Mezuzah ceremony which was performed by Rabbi Levi Duchman.

The Mezuzah Case was made and designed exclusively for Expo 2020 Dubai by Judaica artist David Roytman in line with the practice of hanging a mezuzah on a doorpost as per an ancient Jewish practice that fulfills a biblical commandment from Deuteronomy to write the words of the Lord on the doorposts of one’s home.

This was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the Minister of Tourism and Commissioner General and the event concluded with a performance by Hamalgezot, an Israeli band playing traditional Israeli music, and Israeli D.J. Abass playing for around 250 guests. (AW)