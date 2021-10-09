Experience mood-changing elevator to coffee made on carbon dioxide at Expo 2020 Dubai

One gets to experience a range of things from a mood-changing elevator to coffee made using exhaled carbon dioxide all at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Finland pavilion at the Expo further provides an opportunity to explore a “gorge” which is “an oasis to retreat” within the busy and noisy Expo environment.

The “gorge” has been carved out of wood and while it has a pure granite flooring its walls are completely made of wood that extends up to 15 metres in height with natural light coming from the high roof.

RELATED STORY: Nannies, housekeepers to get free tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai

Further, the pavilion offers an immersive experience of the digital wonders of Finland and guests get to interact with the Kone DX Class elevator that changes colours depending on the mood of its occupant and is also voice controlled.

It also displays a coffee machine that uses people’s exhaled carbon dioxide to convert it into green fuel and use that energy to make coffee.

The upcoming events at the Finland pavilion include Finland’s national day celebrations on October 31 and a celebration of the Finnish brand of happiness on World Happiness Day in March 2022.

The Finland pavilion is open daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm until March 31, 2022.