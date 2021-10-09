Duterte says Inday definitely not running for president for 2022

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is definitely not joining the presidential race according to her father President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an interview with religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Duterte said that his daughter already made up her mind on not running for the polls.

“Inday is definitely out, as she has said earlier, in the oft-repeated statements in so many interviews,” Duterte said.

The President went to Davao City after endorsing the senatorial slate of PDP-Laban bets on the 2022 elections.

The Davao mayor did not show up during the last day of the filing of the certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.

But some supporters are not discounting the possibility of a substitution that runs until November 15.

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa, Sara’s party mate, filed his COC for president under PDP-Laban. (TDT)