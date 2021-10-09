Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte says Inday definitely not running for president for 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is definitely not joining the presidential race according to her father President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an interview with religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Duterte said that his daughter already made up her mind on not running for the polls.

RELATED STORY: Roque prays for Sara Duterte to run for president 

“Inday is definitely out, as she has said earlier, in the oft-repeated statements in so many interviews,” Duterte said.

The President went to Davao City after endorsing the senatorial slate of PDP-Laban bets on the 2022 elections.

The Davao mayor did not show up during the last day of the filing of the certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.

READ ON: Sara Duterte rejects presidential bid anew, reiterates plan to complete term as mayor 

But some supporters are not discounting the possibility of a substitution that runs until November 15.

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa, Sara’s party mate, filed his COC for president under PDP-Laban. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Netizens urge Ely Buendia to hold rock band Eraserheads’ reunion

6 hours ago

Comelec to probe misuse of emergency alert system for influencing 2022 elections

6 hours ago

Experience mood-changing elevator to coffee made on carbon dioxide at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago

Nannies, housekeepers to get free tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button