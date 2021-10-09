Comelec to probe misuse of emergency alert system for influencing 2022 elections

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) has said that it will probe the misuse of national emergency text alert system to influence the 2022 elections in Philippines.

The Comelec said it would bring to account those behind the use of the national emergency text alert system for influencing election campaigns.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos files candidacy for president, admits Duterte was original choice for VP

“Patuloy ang ating pag-aaral d’yan para mahanapan ng paraan para masita ‘yung gumawa nyan kasi napakapangit po ng ganyang gawain. Sabi nga natin reprehensible dahil emergency alert system ‘yan e. Parang ‘yan ;yung the boy who cried wolf. Sigaw ka nang sigaw, wala nang makikinig d’yan,” said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

Several people received the text alert this week to promote former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos’ and it also had hashtag #BBM2022.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos to run for president in 2022

Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is running for president. His father’s regime was marked by human rights abuses, killings and widespread corruption.

Earlier the national disaster council said it did not send the alert for dissemination. (AW)