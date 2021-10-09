Civil Defence teams swiftly douse vehicle fire in Sharjah

The Civil Defence teams of Sharjah swiftly doused a fire which broke out in a vehicle in the Samanan area. None was injured in the operation.

As soon as the information was received about the fire incident, personnel at the Operations Room of the Civil Defence Department were rushed to control it.

The fire report was received from Samanan area near Al Sahaba mosque at 10:45 pm on Thursday.

The Civil Defence teams as well as the national ambulance and police patrols rushed to the scene and controlled the fire in record time.

The Civil Defence Department in Sharjah has appealed to vehicle owners to do undertake periodic maintenance of their vehicles and carry fire extinguishers in their vehicles to minimize material losses.

The police have cautioned against widespread damages. (AW)