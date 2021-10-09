Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Civil Defence teams swiftly douse vehicle fire in Sharjah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Civil Defence teams of Sharjah swiftly doused a fire which broke out in a vehicle in the Samanan area. None was injured in the operation.

As soon as the information was received about the fire incident, personnel at the Operations Room of the Civil Defence Department were rushed to control it.

The fire report was received from Samanan area near Al Sahaba mosque at 10:45 pm on Thursday.

RELATED STORY: Massive fire engulfs 55 vehicles in Dubai showroom

The Civil Defence teams as well as the national ambulance and police patrols rushed to the scene and controlled the fire in record time.

The Civil Defence Department in Sharjah has appealed to vehicle owners to do undertake periodic maintenance of their vehicles and carry fire extinguishers in their vehicles to minimize material losses.

The police have cautioned against widespread damages. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JOB UPDATES: UAE airline to hire 500 customer service agents at AED 5,000 monthly salary

1 hour ago

LOOK: Abu Dhabi updates ‘green list’ with 84 countries

1 hour ago

PH reduces facility-based quarantine from 10 to 5 days for fully vaccinated individuals from UAE, yellow list countries

2 hours ago

War of words intensifies between Manila Mayor Moreno and VP Robredo as latter joins presidential race

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button