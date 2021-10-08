Private schools in Sharjah to resume in-person classes from Oct 31

The private schools in Sharjah will resume in-person learning starting October 31, announced the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

The came following an advisory by the UAE’s Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, with adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures upon the full return to face-to-face learning.

The recent decline in COVID cases has played a significant role in making a transition to full in-person learning.

Earlier SPEA carried out awareness about the pandemic through workshops and training courses focusing on distance learning.