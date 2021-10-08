Latest News

Private schools in Sharjah to resume in-person classes from Oct 31

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The private schools in Sharjah will resume in-person learning starting October 31, announced the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

The came following an advisory by the UAE’s Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, with adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures upon the full return to face-to-face learning.

The recent decline in COVID cases has played a significant role in making a transition to full in-person learning.

Earlier SPEA carried out awareness about the pandemic through workshops and training courses focusing on distance learning.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man robbed of AED100,000, luxury car at knifepoint by gang in Jumeirah

1 hour ago

All seven emirates grant paid leave to gov’t employees to visit Expo 2020

2 hours ago

LOOK: PH Ambassador meets new UAE Human Resource Minister

2 hours ago

Bangkóta expands business opportunities for Filipinos

17 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button