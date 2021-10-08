WATCH: Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize for freedom of expression

Journalist Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”.

“They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” said the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

“Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time,” she added.

The announcement of one of the world’s top accolades was made on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway.

Ressa is the founder, CEO and executive editor of online news outlet Rappler. It covers critical social issues affecting Philippine society, including controversial government policies of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Muratov is editor-in-chief of Russian-based newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which publishes critical coverage of the Kremlin.

