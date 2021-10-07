VP, mother, ‘lugaw queen’: The many hats of Leni Robredo

As time dwindled before the deadline for the filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC), Vice President Leni Robredo announced her bid for presidency in next year’s elections.

With a pink ribbon—reminiscent of the iconic yellow ribbon which has been a known symbol of democracy in the country—attached to her clothing, Leni announced her candidacy.

But who is Leni Robredo, and will her famous 2016 election line “the last man standing is a woman” persist in the presidential race?

Political career

Robredo, 56, is a lawyer by profession. She has three daughters with husband, former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo.

She finished her studies at the University of the Philippines and pursued law school and passed the bar exams in 1996.

Leni was a relatively quiet figure despite being the wife of a prominent government official. However, this changed when Jesse died in a plane crash in 2012.

Following the death of her husband, Leni entered the world of politics in 2013 when she vied for a Congressional seat as the representative of the third district of Camarines Sur.

During this time, Leni passed several laws such as the Tax Incentives Management and Transparency Act, the National Children’s Month Act, and the Open High School System Act.

She also pushed for other advocacies such as people empowerment and anti-discrimination.

2016 VP race

Despite having a seat in the Congress, Leni kept a relatively low-profile—until her name started to float as a possible vice presidential candidate for the Liberal Party for the 2016 national elections.

She ran alongside presidential aspirant Mar Roxas.

Robredo narrowly beat fellow vice presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos, former senator and son of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos. The lead between the two was only around 260,000 votes.

Robredo’s victory was challenged by Marcos before the Supreme Court. However, in February 2021, the High Court junked Marcos’ electoral protest.

According to the website of the Office of the Vice President, among the programs of Leni while in office is the anti-poverty project, Angat Buhay – an endeavor inspired by six key advocacy areas, including food security and nutrition, women empowerment, education, healthcare, rural development, and housing.

The program has reached 185 communities around the country, with the help of OVP’s partner-organizations and individuals, most of whom are from the private sector.

Robredo likewise launched Istorya ng Pag-asa, a program that aims to spread hope and positivity by featuring extraordinary stories of ordinary Filipinos through words and portraits, and films, shown at events, exhibits, and social media.

‘Lugaw Queen’

Robredo has a fair share of detractors online.

Trolls have long been calling her “Lugaw Queen” since her VP run in 2016. It all started from pictures of her campaign team selling porridge to support her candidacy.

Meanwhile, a photo of her standing at a gasoline station along EDSA while waiting for a bus bound to Naga City once made rounds on social media in December 2014.

According to Leni, she came from Taguig City to deliver a speech and was on her way home to Naga City. She said it would be more efficient with her time if she would just wait for a bus there, rather than going to Cubao bus station.

Family life

Recently, Leni gave journalist Karen Davila a tour of her home in Manila where she had been staying since she was elected as Vice President in 2016—a 100 square-meter condominium unit.

“Very comfortable kami rito. Hindi na ako naghangad na magkaroon ng malaki. Naghangad kami ng sarili, pero ito sa in-laws ko. Never akong naghangad ng malaking bahay kasi never kaming nasanay. Even in Naga sa mas maliit ang bahay namin,” Robredo told Davila.

All her three daughters have entered prestigious universities namely Harvard University and New York University.