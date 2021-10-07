PH Tourism Board COO joins Expo Dubai’s virtual conference on sustainable mountain tourism

Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines COO Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones joins a league of experts and stakeholders on a virtual conference that aims to discuss sustainable mountain development, as part of Expo 2020 Dubai lineup of activities on Thursday, October 7.

The conference featuring practitioners, policymakers, scientists, the private sector, and grassroots actors will tackle best practices in enhancing the safeguarding and resilience of mountain communities.

They will also share local knowledge and best practices in enhancing the resilience of mountain communities, livelihoods, and ecosystems.

Among the speakers at the virtual conference include Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Anita Paul, Director of Community Initiatives at Pan Himalayan Grassroots Development Foundation.

Velasco-Allones, a lawyer and educator, holds a Master in Public Management from the National University of Singapore and Harvard University. She leads TPB’s continuing campaign to manage all domestic and international marketing and promotional efforts for Philippine tourism and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) industries.

Spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippines is among the 192 participating countries at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The DTI on October 1 has inaugurated its very own Bangkota Pavilion during the inaugural opening of the World’s Fair drawing tens of thousands of visitors. The pavilion re-imagines the Philippines based on updated science.

Expo 2020 Dubai six-month global event runs until the end of March 2022.

Watch the virtual talk through this link: https://virtualexpodubai.com/…/reaching-for-the-stars…