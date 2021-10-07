LabanLeni2022 trends after Robredo announced presidential run

Vice President Leni Robredo’s announcement that she will be running for president in the 2022 elections immediately trended on Twitter.

As of 11AM on Thursday, October 7, the hashtag #LabanLeni2022 becomes the top trending topic.

“Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we go to battle. Next year, we win,” a netizen said.

“Today, my friends and I wear pink. We will vote for Leni Robredo next May 2022. #LABANLENI2022,” a netizen said.

“I will be my first time to exercise my voting rights as a dual citizen. Kahit from abroad ka, you can vote. Please register to vote. #LabanLeni2022,” another netizen said.

The hashtags Lalaban Tayo, Pilipinas, Pink , Halalan 2022 also became trending topics after Robredo’s announcement.

Robredo formally announced that she is running for president in the 2022 national elections on Thursday, October 7 at her office in Quezon City.

“Lalaban ako, Lalaban tayo. Ihahain ko ang sarili ko para sa pagkapangulo sa 2022,” Robredo said.

Robredo was undecided until the last week of the filing of certificates of candidacy or COCs.

She has repeatedly stressed the need for unity among opposition members if they want to beat the administration’s pick.

So far the series of unity talks among presidential aspirants led to nothing as each of them announced and filed their own COCs.

Among them were Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Ping Lacson and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Last week, Robredo was nominated by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan to run for president.

This will also be the second time Robredo and former Senator Bongbong Marcos will face each other in a general election.

Marcos has also declared his presidential bid after being defeated by Robredo in the vice presidential race.