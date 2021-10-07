Kris Aquino to run as Leni Robredo’s VP? 

Vice President Leni Robredo is set to announce her vice presidential running mate on Thursday afternoon.

1Sambayan lead convenor retired Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio said that Robredo has already chosen her VP, while Senator Trillanes will be leading their senatorial slate.

Robredo is expected to file her certificate of candidacy at 3PM.

Brewing speculations say her running mate could be actress Kris Aquino, the sister of late president Noynoy Aquino.

Ahead of Robredo’s announcement to run for president, Aquino had sent a bouquet of flowers to her.

“Thank you for this big, beautiful bouquet of flowers, Kris,” Robredo wrote in a Facebook post early this week.