UAE President approves Decree establishing Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a Decree establishing the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The new entity merges the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Federal Customs Authority, and the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security.

The Authority is responsible for regulating the affairs of citizenship, passports, entry and residence of foreigners in the country, promoting ports, borders and free zones’ security, raising their efficiency and readiness, as well as organising and managing customs work in the country in accordance with global standards.

RELATED STORY: UAE President approves new federal government cabinet

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security shall be responsible for proposing and preparing policies, strategies and legislation related to identity and citizenship affairs, passports, entry and residence of foreigners, customs and port security along with proceeding with the relevant approvals from the Cabinet. It will also work on establishing, developing and updating the population registry and personal data system in the country and manage it in accordance with the best practices, as well as setting up systems, programmes and procedures to ensure the issuance of identity cards to all citizens and residents of the country.

The new entity is also responsible for preparing the laws, regulations, standards and requirements related to the passports, citizenship, entry affairs as well as foreigners’ residency in its various categories, and submitting it for relevant approvals by the Cabinet.

The authority is mandated to develop and unify requirements and procedures related to the ports, borders and free zones’ safety and security, raising the efficiency and readiness of these sites along with strengthening their security capabilities, in addition to managing ports, control and inspection of passengers, shipments, and incoming, outgoing and transiting goods to control the movement of entry and exit at ports and free zones.

READ ON: UAE President passes law to enhance transparency, promote accountability of ministers, senior officials

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security shall be responsible for issuing, renewing, suspending, withdrawing and closing ports and free zones licences, and approving them by the Cabinet.

The Authority will work on developing unified customs procedures and those related to inspection, control, tariffs and customs data, and combating customs smuggling and fraud on all incoming, outgoing and transit shipments and goods through the country’s ports, in accordance with relevant standards.

It shall also be concerned with following up the implementation of international obligations and requirements in the field of security of ports, borders and free zones, including the approval and application of standard rules for the specifications of devices used to detect materials and goods imported and exported from the country. The Authority shall represent the country in joining or signing treaties and agreements with other countries, Gulf, regional and international organisations and bodies in the relevant fields.