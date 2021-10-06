Latest News

UAE gov’t OKs booster shots of Pfizer, Sputnik

Elderly people and those in the 50-59 age group with chronic diseases and health professionals will get the COVID-19 booster shots after fresh regulations were issued by the authorities in the UAE.

The authorities approved emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some residents. 

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) also announced on Tuesday that it has started administering booster Pfizer shots for some categories of residents.

About the eligibility criteria, health officials said that the booster shots will be given six months after the second dose. However, those who have taken Pfizer or Sputnik jabs after being vaccinated with Sinopharm are not eligible for booster shots.

Senior citizens and expats aged 60 and above, people suffering with chronic illnesses in the 50-59 years age group and those committed to long-term care at healthcare facilities are eligible for the booster shots.

UAE Health Sector spokesperson Dr Noura Al Ghaiti said administration of jabs was based on “studies and recommendations”.

Dr Al Ghaiti said that the UAE ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the pandemic.

 

