LOOK: Madame Tussauds Dubai opens October 15, ticket prices from AED122

The world famous Madame Tussauds wax museum will be opening its doors in Dubai on Thursday, October 14.

The renowned museum is located at Bluewaters Dubai or right next to the Ain Dubai observation wheel.

Timeout Dubai gave a first look at what to expect in the house of wax which is known for featuring stars from film, TV, politics, sports, and fashion.

The Madame Tussaud Dubai begins with the set of first leaders including India’s Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

The wax figure of Lady Gaga is also among the displays.

Kylie Jenner, Victoria Beckham and Cara Delevigne are also part of the wax collection.

In the film zone, the wax figures of Vin Diesel, Jackie Chan and Audrey Hepburn can be seen.

Dubai’s most famous radio and television names will also have a slot in the wax museum.

Pioneering UAE weightlifter Amna Al Haddad woll also be featured at the Madame Tussauds Dubai. Joining her in the sports zone are Cristiano Ronadlo and Lionel Messi.

Every wax statue took 3-6 months to be created.

Each wax figure is in the region costs Dhs700,000.

For tickets, exclusive preview ticket costs AED135 from October 8-9.

Standard Admission ticket is at AED122. (TDT)