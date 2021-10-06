Latest News

Future bride scammed by own fiancé, loses car in theft scheme 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A 30-year-old bride-to-be lost her car and future groom at the same time over a car theft scheme. 

The woman identified as ‘Princess’ lost her car through the ‘labas casa’ scheme. 

Although she did not shell out any amount to get the car, it was her name and documents that they used for the auto loan, according to a GMA News report.

During the release of the car from the showroom, she claimed that her supposed groom let an anonymous woman rode with them.

At a parking lot, the two was asked Princess to sign a deed of sale without any written details and took home the vehicle. 

It was only then she realized that she had been duped. She also learned that her supposed groom is already married. 

The relationship between the two suspects was not clear.

She is now receiving calls from the bank saying the monthly payment is not being paid.

The victim has already filed a complaint to the police.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man held in Dubai for blackmailing girl on social media

57 seconds ago

JUST IN: Philippines eyes shorter quarantine for OFWs

1 hour ago

DepEd: Pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes to begin Nov. 15

1 hour ago

UAE gov’t OKs booster shots of Pfizer, Sputnik

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button