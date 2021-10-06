Future bride scammed by own fiancé, loses car in theft scheme 

A 30-year-old bride-to-be lost her car and future groom at the same time over a car theft scheme.

The woman identified as ‘Princess’ lost her car through the ‘labas casa’ scheme.

Although she did not shell out any amount to get the car, it was her name and documents that they used for the auto loan, according to a GMA News report.

During the release of the car from the showroom, she claimed that her supposed groom let an anonymous woman rode with them.

At a parking lot, the two was asked Princess to sign a deed of sale without any written details and took home the vehicle.

It was only then she realized that she had been duped. She also learned that her supposed groom is already married.

The relationship between the two suspects was not clear.

She is now receiving calls from the bank saying the monthly payment is not being paid.

The victim has already filed a complaint to the police.