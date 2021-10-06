DepEd: Pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes to begin Nov. 15

The pilot implementation of the limited face-to-face classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic will start on November 15, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday.

DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan disclosed this during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture on the proposed 2022 budget of the education department.

“We start on November 15, the face-to-face classes and tinaon po natin doon sa pilot schools, tinaon po ‘yan natin sa umpisa ng academic quarter two ng ating school calendar,” Malaluan said.

According to DepEd, the pilot implementation of the limited face-to-face classes will run until December 22 to be followed by an assessment.

The assessment will end on January 31 next year, after which the DepEd will present an expansion proposal—if possible—to President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2022.

In September, Duterte approved the conduct of limited face-to-face classes in the country.