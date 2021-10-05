Two jailed for abducting a person from graduation party

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two people to a six months in jail for abducting a person from his graduation party.

They were charged with kidnapping and assaulting a man whose friend’s car accidentally kicked up sand at them.

The accused who are 26 and 27 years of age dragged the victim out of his graduation party at a desert camp in Dubai on February 19.

As soon as three SUVs without number plates arrived at the camp, two Emirati defendants stepped out of one of the cars and started to assault the man and then abducted him.

A victim’s friend said that they followed the vehicles while another called police and reported the incident.

Later on, the police traced the house where the victim was kept, but during questioning, the accused denied charges of kidnap and assault. (AW)