Robredo to make important decision on 2022 elections on Thursday

Shortly after former senator and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos announced that he will be running for president in 2022, Vice President Leni Robredo is also announcing an important decision.

“VP Leni will make an important announcement this Thursday, Oct 7, at 11 am. Please stay tuned,” Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said.

Robredo has been repeatedly urged by several groups to run for 2022 but she has been reluctant to decide over lack of political capital and highlighted the importance of a united front.

Robredo has repeatedlg expressed strong opposition to a possible presidential run of the son of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

“Alam natin kung ano ang ginawa ni Marcos sa Pilipinas. Hindi ‘yun speculation. Despite na grabe ‘yung fake news, naka-record ‘yun sa history kung ano ang ginawa ni Marcos sa bansa natin,” she said last month.

Robredo urged Filipinos to unite and not let the Philippines suffer the same fate as in the Marcos regime.

She also said that she is ready to face again Marcos if the 2022 elections will be between the two of them. (TDT)