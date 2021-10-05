RAK drive to curb use of vehicles with unclear plate numbers

The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police (RAK) has launched a drive to prevent the use of vehicles without number plates or with unclear ones.

This came on the directive of Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: Motorists who attempt to hide plate numbers to face court, pay AED50,000 (Php 660,000+) for release of vehicle

During the campaign fines will be imposed on vehicles with one number plate and vehicles with distorted or unclear number plates.

Director of the Traffic and Patrols department, Brigadier Ahmed Al Samm Al Naqbi, said that the campaign seeks to monitor “how clear number plates are and to impose fines on offenders.”

As per Article 27 of the Traffic Law a fine of AED 400 will be imposed on owners of vehicles with unclear number plates. The drivers have been urged not to cover number plates or hide their data. (AW)