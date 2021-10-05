Nearly five out of 10 Filipinos can speak freely without ‘fear’ against Duterte – survey

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey has revealed that forty five percent of Filipinos can speak without fear even against President Rodrigo Duterte.

The survey was conducted from June 23 to 26 covering 1,200 respondents who were asked whether they agree or disagree with the statement: “I can say anything I want, openly and without fear, even if it is against President Duterte.”

As per the SWS survey 45 percent of Filipinos agreed (18 percent strongly agreed, 27 percent somewhat agreed), 27 percent were undecided, and 27 percent who disagreed (14 percent somewhat disagreed, 13 percent strongly disagreed).

A net agreement score (percentage of those who agreed minus percentage of those who disagreed) of +18 was yielded and classified by SWS as “moderate.”

It said that the latest score is a recovery from the “neutral” +5 in May 2021.

The pollster however noted that the net agreement scores in May 2021 and June 2021 are lower than in previous surveys when the test statement was “I can say anything I want, openly and without fear, even if it is against the administration”. (AW)