LOOK: Rats caught on video scurrying fresh pastries at supermarket in UK

Filmmaker Anthony Mitson caught two giant rats scurrying over fresh pastries at the UK’s Sainsbury’s supermarket on a video.

The video was posted on social media yesterday showing two rodents crawling over an uncovered butter croissant.

Mitson posted the video on his Instagram stories that drew the ire of netizens. However, it remained unclear at which Sainsbury’s store the incident happened.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said they are investigating the matter after the clip quickly went viral online as several people commented and shared it.

“This video is a perfect example of why supermarkets need to stop selling pastry out in the open like this. It’s not just the rats it’s the flies too,” a viewer wrote.

“I mean, they’re everywhere… but this is particularly gross…,” added another one more. (AW)