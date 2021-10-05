Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Rats caught on video scurrying fresh pastries at supermarket in UK

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo from Instagram: @AnthonyMitson

Filmmaker Anthony Mitson caught two giant rats scurrying over fresh pastries at the UK’s Sainsbury’s supermarket on a video.

The video was posted on social media yesterday showing two rodents crawling over an uncovered butter croissant.

Mitson posted the video on his Instagram stories that drew the ire of netizens. However, it remained unclear at which Sainsbury’s store the incident happened.

RELATED STORY: Rat menace: the case of leptospirosis and things you should know

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said they are investigating the matter after the clip quickly went viral online as several people commented and shared it.

“This video is a perfect example of why supermarkets need to stop selling pastry out in the open like this. It’s not just the rats it’s the flies too,” a viewer wrote.

“I mean, they’re everywhere… but this is particularly gross…,” added another one more. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Robredo to make important decision on 2022 elections on Thursday

59 mins ago

Robin Padilla to run for Senate seat

1 hour ago

Filipinos now ‘more confident’ about attending to ‘basic necessities’ amidst COVID pandemic

4 hours ago

BCC Group CEO gifts wife AED 1.5 million Rolls Royce on birthday

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button