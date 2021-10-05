Larry Gadon seeks senate for 3rd time 

Latest News

Controversial personality Larry Gadon is seeking another senate seat for the third time as he filed his certificate of candidacy on Tuesday, October 5. 

Gadon, who is currently facing a disbarment case, is backed by the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan party. The party was founded by the late strongman and dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“Sapagkat ‘yang Konstitusyon na ‘yan ang sumisikil sa ating pag-unlad kaya sana ay samahan niyo ako at nakakatiyak naman ako na kung walang dayaan, panalo si Larry Gadon,” Gadon told reporters.

Gadon said he would push for changes in the 1987 constitution to uplift the lives of many Filipinos.

The suspended lawyer had initiated the impeachment complaint against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. 

He was suspended by the Supreme Court for three months over his behavior. 

He lost in the 2019 elections ranking 28th. Gadon claimed he was cheated. 

