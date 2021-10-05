KNOW THE LAW: Jail, AED750,000 fine for forging e-documents in UAE

The UAE authorities have reminded people that they could face imprisonment and a fine of AED 750,000 for forging e-documents.

The Public Prosecution (PP) has said that under Article (6) of Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2012 Concerning Combatting IT Crimes, any person who forges an e-document shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED 150,000 and not more than AED 750,000.

RELATED STORY: Man impersonates doctor, forges documents to get AED 80,000 credit card line in Dubai

This came to ensure that the forging of documents issued by the federal or local government or federal or local public organisations and authorities was overcome.

The penalty shall be not less than AED 100,000 and not more than AED 300,000, if the forgery is made on a document issued by an entity other than those stipulated in paragraph (1) of Article (6).

READ ON: Man forges wife’s signature to solely own shared property in Dubai

The same penalty applies to those who use forged e-documents knowingly. (AW)