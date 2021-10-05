Four underaged OFWs bound to Middle East intercepted in Clark

Four underaged Filipinos who wanted to work overseas were barred from leaving the country after failing to provide documents to prove their real age.

In a report to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, BI Travel Control and Enforcement Unit Officers Clarissa Bartolome and Kristan Balanquit said the OFWs were bound to Doha in Qatar when they were intercepted at the Clark International Airport.

The OFWs were supposed to work at the Middle East as household service workers.

According to immigration personnel, the OFWs gave inconsistent statements regarding their age and failed to provide valid documents upon screening.

Those who wish to work as HSWs in the Middle East shall be at least 24 years old, said BI.

“Many trafficking victims are given fraudulently acquired documents to make them appear older than they really are for them to qualify to work abroad,” Morente said.

“These policies are in place to protect them from harm. This is a form of human trafficking, and their victims are often minors and underaged women,” he added. (NM)