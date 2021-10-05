Dubai honors 40 taxi drivers for returning forgotten items worth AED 4.7 million

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded “medals of trust” to about 40 taxi drivers for returning items worth AED 4.7 million left behind by passengers.

The lost items included cash and personal belongings.

RTA Dubai commended the honesty of the drivers and its Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring department said celebrating the drivers was a celebration of the commitment “to work ethics and honesty as well as the compliance with instructions and guidance.”

The awardees expressed their pride in receiving the medals of trust and said that such recognition would motivate them to provide better service to taxi users. (AW)