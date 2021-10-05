Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai honors 40 taxi drivers for returning forgotten items worth AED 4.7 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded “medals of trust” to about 40 taxi drivers for returning items worth AED 4.7 million left behind by passengers.

The lost items included cash and personal belongings.

RELATED STORY: RTA to offer free bus rides to Expo 2020 Dubai

RTA Dubai commended the honesty of the drivers and its Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring department said celebrating the drivers was a celebration of the commitment “to work ethics and honesty as well as the compliance with instructions and guidance.”

The awardees expressed their pride in receiving the medals of trust and said that such recognition would motivate them to provide better service to taxi users. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Larry Gadon seeks senate for 3rd time 

48 mins ago

Larry Gadon seeks senate seat for 3rd time

49 mins ago

Nearly five out of 10 Filipinos can speak freely without ‘fear’ against Duterte – survey

1 hour ago

RAK drive to curb use of vehicles with unclear plate numbers

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button