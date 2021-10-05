Cyclone Shaheen ends, impact minimal on UAE

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has said that the cyclone Shaheen has receded from the UAE.

The UAE authorities said that the Cyclone has subsided and its impact on the UAE was minimal. “We announce the end of the tropical Cyclone Shaheen,” said NCEMA.

The authorities praised the preparedness of all national and local teams.

The Oman authorities also said that Cyclone Shaheen weakened on Monday before leaving seven people dead and a trail of devastation across the country.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the communities in the UAE for their response and cooperation with all instructions issued by the concerned authorities, which aim to ensure their health and safety,” the authorities said.

According to authorities 8 national plans and 31 local plans were activated with the participation of 20 national authorities and 82 local authorities to step up response. (AW)