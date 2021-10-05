OFWs still in PH rush to DFA over passport woes

A number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are set to depart the country rushed to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) over their still unreleased passports.

According to the OFWs, the release of the passports have been delayed for months already.

“Sinasabi nila na ang OFW ay bayani ng Pilipinas eh kung pahirapan nila kami. Every week bumabalik ako dito para lang dito sa passport na ‘to dahil ‘yong mga binibigay po nilang mga website, number, hindi naman po natatawagan,” Ma. Lenny Garcia said in a GMA News report.

“Nahihirapan ako dahil may tatlo akong anak, single mother ako,” she added.

Another OFW, Lucy Oracion, said their employer is in a rush to hire so any delays in their submission of requirements could mean losing the possibility of getting the job.

“Nagmamadali po si employer na makakuha ng tao. Kung palalampasin ko ‘yong opportunity dahil hindi ako makapagpasa ng valid passport, makakahanap po siya ng iba, mawawala na po ‘yong chance ko na ako ‘yong maha-hire,” Oracion said.

Some of the OFWs paid P950 to P1200 for courier fee so their passports would just be delivered to their homes. However, they said the DFA has yet to send their passports.

The DFA said it is targeting to clear the more than 20,000 suspended passport application backlog by the end of October.

Out of the 696,412 passport applications from July 9 to October 2, the agency said 93 percent have been transmitted, 4 percent are for further verification, while 3 percent or 24,069 have been suspended due to errors in the forms submitted by the applicants. (NM)