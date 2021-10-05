1,000 Ajman gov’t employees to get free tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai from Sheikh Abdulaziz

Ajman government be giving away 1,000 free tickets to its employees as a gift to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ajman’s Department of Tourism Development Chairman Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi purchased the ticket to affirm his support for the global event.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed takes Metro ride to Dubai Expo 2020 site

“It will encourage Ajman government employees to attend Expo 2020 and visit the international pavilions,” he said.

Lauding the UAE for organising and hosting Expo 2020, Al Nuami said it was an “amazing international event.”

He urged the Ajman government employees to take advantage of this opportunity and “develop their professional expertise for their personal growth and the emirate of Ajman in general.” (AW)