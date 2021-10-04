UAE now most powerful passport in the world again

The United Arab Emirates passport now ranks as the world’s most powerful passport, based on the Canadian company Arton Capital’s Passport Index list.

The UAE passport has access to 152 countries and territories in the world.

This includes 98 countries without a visa and 54 countries where visas are obtained online or upon arrival.

“The positive diplomacy of the UAE contributed to strengthening position of its passport,” Arton said in a report.

New Zealand ranked second allowing its holder to access 146 countries. Germany, Finland, Austria, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, South Korea, and Australia follow the list. (TDT)