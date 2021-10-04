Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE now most powerful passport in the world again

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The United Arab Emirates passport now ranks as the world’s most powerful passport, based on the Canadian company Arton Capital’s Passport Index list.

The UAE passport has access to 152 countries and territories in the world.

RELATED STORY: UAE tops global rankings of people inoculated with first COVID-19 jab

This includes 98 countries without a visa and 54 countries where visas are obtained online or upon arrival.

“The positive diplomacy of the UAE contributed to strengthening position of its passport,” Arton said in a report.

READ ON: UAE ranked among safest countries in the world

New Zealand ranked second allowing its holder to access 146 countries. Germany, Finland, Austria, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, South Korea, and Australia follow the list. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippines officially inaugurates Bangkóta Pavilion at grand opening of Expo 2020 Dubai

28 mins ago

Tourists can now apply for 5-year multiple entry visa in UAE for AED 650

2 hours ago

Isko Moreno, Willie Ong file COC for 2022 elections

2 hours ago

Ryan Ong Alonzo breaks Guinness record in double under skips

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button