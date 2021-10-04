UAE becomes second country to approve Alzheimer’s drug

The UAE has become the second country in the world to approve the use of a drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has said that this will give patients the opportunity to have access to medication that will improve their quality of life.

The drug Aduhelm, which is produced by American company Biogen, was previously approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and is administered via injections. It is prescribed to patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

According to Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, undersecretary at the ministry, the approval comes as part of the national mental health policy strategy to achieve social, psychological and “occupational empowerment of patients and provide reinforced, treatment and rehabilitation services of international standards.”

Rachid Azar, executive vice president of the Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Impairment Business Unit, said the medication will offer a lifeline to patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and the drug will give patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, their families, and healthcare providers a new glimmer of hope, “especially as they have been waiting for scientific progress in this regard for decades.” (AW)