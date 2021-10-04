Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Roque draws flak over ‘Can a woman with kids run for president?’ remark

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque drew flak for his remark that raised questions on the ability of women with kids to run for president.

At the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant on Sunday, October 3, he drew criticism over a question, “ Can a woman with kids run for president?”

He asked the question during the Q&A segment and said whether it was alright for a woman to run for president if this meant sacrificing time with her kids.

Roque asked, “The frontrunner in all the surveys for the post of president is a woman. If she were to ask you, should she run for president even if her children are very young, what advice would you give her?”

The question drew criticism online, with many calling it a “misogynistic” remark.

Despite the backlash to his question, Roque said “That’s a valid question.”

“If you disagree, you are entitled to your opinion. Mag-judge din kayo (Go be a judge yourself),” the spokesperson said at a press briefing on Monday. (AW)

