Philippines officially inaugurates Bangkóta Pavilion at grand opening of Expo 2020 Dubai

The Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI) officially inaugurated the country’s very own ‘Bangkóta’ Pavilion in a simple opening ceremony held on 1st October 2021.

Alongside Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, PDTI Assistant Secretary Rosvi C. Gaetos—who also serves as the PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General—led the unveiling of the culturally and visually inspiring Bangkóta at the Sustainability District of the Expo.

The Philippine officials were joined by Philippine Consul General to Dubai H.E. Consul General Paul Raymond Cortes, Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, Commercial Attaché, Philippine Trade and Investment Centre – Dubai; and Architect Royal L. Pineda, the Philippines’ Overall Thematic and Artistic Director for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Philippine Ambassador Quintana stated: “We congratulate the UAE for successfully opening the world’s safest and most connected show and for its success in boosting international confidence which underlines the capability of the country to host such huge events that attract the world’s attention. I commend the Philippines pavilion team for successfully staging Bangkóta, the biggest Expo pavilion the Philippines has ever showcased. This inaugural event is an embodiment of our awe-inspiring ‘Bayanihan’, a word that best describes our unyielding unity and collaboration as a community. Together, let us explore the story of our roots as Filipinos.”

PDTI Assistant Secretary Gaetos said: “It is our pride and honour to welcome the world to the Bangkóta, the National Pavilion of the Philippines. Our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is historic as it marks the biggest participation of the Philippines in any Expo to date, intersecting with our significant role to play in the making of a new world. Now that the Expo 2020 Dubai has opened its doors, we invite everyone to share our story – a story of cultural sustainability as a people – to the rest of the world.”

Members of local and international media also attended the Bangkóta inauguration, which was followed by a guided tour of the pavilion.

Under the banner of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” theme, Expo 2020 Dubai runs from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, gathering more than 200 participants including 192 countries. Ticket prices to Expo 2020 start from AED 95.

The Bangkota is the story of every Filipino. It brings together an ensemble of the finest Filipino artists and talents in a variety of artistic facets to mount an epic symphony of nature, art, architecture, and a story of the Filipinos’ 4,000-year journey of cultural sustainability. It is divided into several areas that each mark a different yet interconnected visual experience for the visitors.