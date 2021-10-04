Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Mag-judge din kayo!’: Roque calls criticism over his Miss Universe question ‘OA’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Presidential spokesperson dismissed backlash over his question during the Miss World Philippines competition which critics dubbed as misogynistic.

During the pageant where Roque served as one of the judges, he asked one of the candidates: “The frontrunner in all the surveys for the post of president is a woman. If she were to ask you, should she run for president even if her children are very young, what advice would you give her?”

RELATED STORY: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi unveils 7-year old relations with girlfriend Kate Jagdon

Critics have slammed Roque over the question, saying that women are not enclosed to choose one over the other.

Roque, however, simply dismissed these criticisms and called them an “overreaction.”

“OA po yun na misogynistic yun. That’s a valid question,” Roque said.

READ ON: Robredo slams Roque’s criticism of doctors over rise in COVID-19 cases

“If you disagree, you are entitled to your opinion. Mag-judge din kayo,” he added.

This was not the first time Roque took part as a judge for a beauty pageant during his stint as President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman.

He first served as a judge in last year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Celebrity chef Boy Logro files candidacy for partylist

4 hours ago

Alexandra Garcia first Filipina to be crowned with Miss Aura International 2021

4 hours ago

LOOK: Dubai bus stations get new Nol, ticket vending machines

4 hours ago

LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed takes Metro ride to Dubai Expo 2020 site

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button