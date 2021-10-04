‘Mag-judge din kayo!’: Roque calls criticism over his Miss Universe question ‘OA’

Presidential spokesperson dismissed backlash over his question during the Miss World Philippines competition which critics dubbed as misogynistic.

During the pageant where Roque served as one of the judges, he asked one of the candidates: “The frontrunner in all the surveys for the post of president is a woman. If she were to ask you, should she run for president even if her children are very young, what advice would you give her?”

Critics have slammed Roque over the question, saying that women are not enclosed to choose one over the other.

Roque, however, simply dismissed these criticisms and called them an “overreaction.”

“OA po yun na misogynistic yun. That’s a valid question,” Roque said.

“If you disagree, you are entitled to your opinion. Mag-judge din kayo,” he added.

This was not the first time Roque took part as a judge for a beauty pageant during his stint as President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman.

He first served as a judge in last year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant. (NM)