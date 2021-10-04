LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed takes Metro ride to Dubai Expo 2020 site

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council, took a journey by metro train to the Dubai Expo 2020.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed walked towards the gates and used a Nol card to enter the metro system.

A video tweeted by the RTA, showed the Crown Prince using the metro.

“HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, sets out on a journey via #DubaiMetro, the easiest way, to reach the #Expo2020 site,” RTA tweeted.

The RTA also said that Dubai Metro was the easiest way to reach the Expo 2020 site. (AW)