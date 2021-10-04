Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Monument pays tribute to over 200,000 workers who built Expo 2020 Dubai

A special monument is dedicated for the over 200,000 workers who helped build the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Located at the Expo’s Jubilee Park, the names of the 200,000 workers who dedicated a total of 240 million hours to build the site are engraved at the Workers’ Monument.

“We wanted to honour the incredible work of more than 200,000 workers and their contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai. Each and every one deserves to be known, with our sincere thanks and praise, for their tremendous efforts,” said Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Their dedication to their work has been integral to creating this historic event, the most inclusive World Expo ever. Thanks to your efforts, the planet is able to come together, at a time when international cooperation is most needed, with the collective aim of achieving a better future for us and for future generations,” she added.

The Workers’ Monument, designed by renowned London-based architect Asif Khan, features every worker’s name carved into stone structures.

Al Hashemy said the cylindrical columns of the monument reference the traditional science of cartography and the fine engineering seen in astrolabes from the Islamic world. (NM)

