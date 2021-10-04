Kuwait witnesses 30% drop in enrollment among Filipino students

The enrollment of Filipino students in Kuwait has witnessed a 30 percent drop after the families have returned back to the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Filipino students in Kuwait failed to enroll in the last two academic years with a drop of 20 percent witnessed during 2020-2021 and an additional 10 percent in 2021-2022.

Principal Antonio Casupang of Philippines International English School (PIES) in Fahahee said that due to the pandemic many parents decided to enroll their kids for online classes, while some send their families back home to the Philippines.

Casupang said that this resulted in a drop of around 30 percent in enrollments.

Principal Dr Jesusa V Puno of the New Kuwait Philippines International School (NKPIS) in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh confirmed a similar decline in student numbers since the onset of the pandemic.

The two schools cater to the educational needs of the Filipino community in Kuwait beginning from kindergarten to senior high school.

Kuwait has resumed on-campus classes for private and public schools for the 2021-2022 academic year after a 19-month break and necessary health precautions are in place to protect students against the risks of the coronavirus.

From a total of 230,000 Filipinos in Kuwait, 165,000 are domestic helpers, who however don’t bring their families here and most of the students are children of the 65,000 skilled and semi-skilled Filipino workers. (AW)