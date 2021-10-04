Isko Moreno, Willie Ong file COC for 2022 elections

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Dr. Willie Ong have filed their certificates of candidacy or COCs on October 4, Monday.

They are running for president and vice president respectively. The tandem went to the COMELEC Sofitel tent at around 11:30AM on Monday.

Moreno said that this day is special since today is the birthday of his long time manager and late German ‘Kuya Germs’ Moreno.

Moreno and Ong are running under Aksyon Demokratiko, founded by then Senator Raul Roco.

In a short speech, Moreno said he is not allowing his children to seek public office.

“My sons are of age. Technically puwede siya sa gobyerno mahalal o sa partikular na posisyon and I told him no kasi nga marami rin namang ibang magaling,” Moreno said.

“Hanggat nasa gobyerno ako, hindi sila puwede maging bahagi ng gobyerno para yung iba naman mabigyan ng pagkakataon na maging bahagi ng gobyerno,” he added. (TDT)