Expo 2020 will boost global economy: UAE envoy to Thailand

UAE Ambassador to Thailand, Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, has said that Expo 2020 Dubai would stimulate the global economy.

Shamsi said that the event will also enhance confidence in sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and generate job opportunities for participating countries.

RELATED STORY: Analysis: Expo 2020 opens doors of hope for humanity

He said that the UAE’s hosting of the global event was its commitment to work together with international partners to address the challenges facing the world as well as seek lasting solutions in a spirit of collective cooperation.

The envoy stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai is an important global event that contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Thailand.

He said that the UAE Embassy in Thailand had organised several activities including ‘Expo 2020 Dubai 7 Days Countdown’ to promote the event’s theme ‘’Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’’ and directly reached out to the public.

READ ON: Expo 2020’s glittering opening ceremony unites millions around world

The Expo 2020 Dubai provides an ideal opportunity for the economies of the participating countries as it creates promising opportunities to build links and enhance cooperation between countries “to support stimulating the global economy and restore confidence to sectors affected by the pandemic.”

He added that Expo 2020 Dubai will promote through dialogues the values of openness, diversity and tolerance with the participating countries, to make a “positive impact on the world and contribute to building a better future for all mankind.” (AW)